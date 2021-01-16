Kaley Cuoco Posts Emotional Goodbye to Her Retiring Show Horse: 'There Will Never be Another Like You'

✖

When Kaley Cuoco is not on a movie or a television set, she can usually be found with her favorite animals, including her beloved horses. On Thursday, the former The Big Bang Theory star had to say goodbye to one of her favorite show horses, Netty. Cuoco had to retire her "princess Netty" after riding her for six years.

"For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing," Cuoco wrote, alongside a gallery of photos with Netty. "She was the first ‘real’ horse I ever sat on and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight. My first jump on her in Calgary was a moment of 'whoa.' I knew I would love her forever and that she was perfect for me. We won our first class together and our last."

Cuoco and Netty had countless "magical moments together," she wrote. "From taking me to Spruce Meadows to indoors at the LA Longines Masters never getting a rail and a blink of a second from 1st. She was fast, fierce, but never ever made a mistake. She knew exactly where her feet were supposed to go every takeoff and every landing. She was also a genius, keeping me safe and competitive at the same time." Netty even had custom gold boots because she "was wonder woman," Cuoco wrote.

The two also had a similar personality, Cuoco wrote. "She hated flatting at home and would literally rip our arms off at the trot. So I decided she’s a horse show horse. And that’s what she was. A performer. Like me," the Harley Quinn star continued. "Maybe this is why we are soul mates. I hate rehearsals. I hate studying. I like to be on stage, at the moment; and perform. We share the same heart. I hope Netty knows retirement doesn’t mean her life is over. I feel this is my way of thanking her, with a brand new life. Living forever in our backyard, having babies, and getting constant pocket mints from my dad. Bionetty, there will never be another like you. You will always be my Queen B!" Cuoco added a postscript, letting Netty know she can keep the gold boots.

While Cuoco is best known for her acting in The Big Bang Theory and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, Cuoco is also a very busy equestrian. Her husband, Karl Cook, is also an equestrian and they met at a competition in 2016. The two married in June 2018 at a horse stable near San Diego. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Cuoco said she and Cook were "totally meant to be" because of their shared love for animals and horse-riding.