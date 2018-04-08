Kaley Cuoco Narrowly Avoids Injury During Scary Horse-Riding Accident

Kaley Cuoco narrowly avoided injury when she was involved in a horse riding accident earlier in the week.

The Big Bang Theory actress did not go into detail on what exactly happened, but she dished on how her helmet “literally saved” her after she had her “bell rung.”

“Ok so I had my bell rung this week if you know what I mean, and I just wanna say my Samshield America helmet literally saved me,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story. “This helmet isn’t just stunning and fashionable, it’s safe, and it works, and I will never wear anything else!”

If all the praise sounds fishy, the actress, who plays Penny on Big Bang, clarified that she was “not getting paid to say this.”

In the accompanying video, she shows the helmet in question. There’s a small dent in the back of the helmet and roughed up area around it.

Whatever went down, Cuoco just barely avoided a nasty injury to the back of her head.

When she is not indulging in her favorite hobby of horse-riding, Cuoco is busy wrapping up season 11 of Big Bang. However, she also found time to grace the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan.

Cuoco, 32, is shown on the front cover of the magazine rocking a purple satin dress with a matching belt accessory. To complete the look, she wears a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The actress shared the cover shot to Instagram along with a message thanking Cosmo for the feature.

“Thank you Cosmopolitan for having me on your cover for the 3rd time!” Cuoco wrote. “I’m honored!”

She also thanked the crew who made the shot/look possible: makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, hairstylist Christine Symonds, nail artist Ashlie Johnson, airbrush tan artist Ashley Rose Morales and photographer Jason Kim.

Cuoco’s post has racked up 173,000 likes.

Inside the Cosmo issue, Cuoco dished on a variety of topics including her acting work and her upcoming marriage to Karl Cook.

While discussing the later, she revealed that her previous marriage to Ryan Sweeting almost soured her on the either idea of marriage.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she said. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

She also dished on her future in the entertainment industry, which she aims to do with her production company Yes, Norman Productions. She said she wants to balance a variety of projects in the future while running the company.

“I want to be a full-on girl boss,” Cuoco said. “I’ve been in the business so long, and I’ve worked with the best. I don’t let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own fucking company. You don’t have to be a guy in a suit. I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That’s what I’m excited about.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming