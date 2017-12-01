Celebrity

Twitter Reacts to Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Engagement

Kaley Cuoco isn’t the only one getting emotional over her recent engagement.The Big Bang Theory […]

By

Kaley Cuoco isn’t the only one getting emotional over her recent engagement.

The Big Bang Theory star’s fiancé, equestrian Karl Cook, shared a video on Thursday night of Cuoco’s reaction to the proposal, which included a lot of happy tears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proposal was the ultimate birthday present, as Cook popped the question on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday.

“Honey, how do you feel? Honey?” Cook can be heard asking Cuoco in the video. “What’s on your finger honey?”

“We’re engaged,” Cuoco says, crying.

“You still haven’t said yes, yet!” Cook says.

“Yes! I say yes, I say yes,” she says as the video ends.

Fans took to Twitter to share in Cuoco’s delight and give well wishes to the happy couple — but not everyone could muster up the same excitement.

Kaley Cuoco engagement reactions: ‘I’m so happy for her’

Most fans were overjoyed for the actress, sharing memes and their own emotions on the matter.

Kaley Cuoco engagement reactions: ‘She didn’t expect it at all’

Kaley Cuogo engagement reactions: ‘How many times are we supposed to be excited?’

Others looked at the happy event through skeptical lenses, citing the fact that it’s Cuoco’s third engagement. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for just over a year, from December 2013 to September 2015.

She was also engaged to Josh Resnik, but they split before the wedding in 2012, PEOPLE reported at the time.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts