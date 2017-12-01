Twitter Reacts to Kaley Cuoco’s Emotional Engagement

Kaley Cuoco isn’t the only one getting emotional over her recent engagement.

The Big Bang Theory star’s fiancé, equestrian Karl Cook, shared a video on Thursday night of Cuoco’s reaction to the proposal, which included a lot of happy tears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proposal was the ultimate birthday present, as Cook popped the question on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday.

“Honey, how do you feel? Honey?” Cook can be heard asking Cuoco in the video. “What’s on your finger honey?”

“We’re engaged,” Cuoco says, crying.

“You still haven’t said yes, yet!” Cook says.

“Yes! I say yes, I say yes,” she says as the video ends.

Fans took to Twitter to share in Cuoco’s delight and give well wishes to the happy couple — but not everyone could muster up the same excitement.

Kaley Cuoco engagement reactions: ‘I’m so happy for her’

Most fans were overjoyed for the actress, sharing memes and their own emotions on the matter.

KALEY CUOCO GOT ENGAGED FKAKDKDKE IM SO HAPPY FOR HER pic.twitter.com/i5xbn9Hpsr — jess (@bieberlarrie) December 1, 2017

I just saw the video of the engaged Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco dancing to Ed Sheeran and I legit teared up while eating my English muffin? — Gordon Ramsay Eq (@goofygreytb) December 1, 2017

Kaley Cuoco just got engaged. I’m not crying you’re crying. — Emily Bjorklund ? (@emilyabjorklund) December 1, 2017

Kaley Cuoco engagement reactions: ‘She didn’t expect it at all’

Just saw the video of Kaley Cuoco crying after getting engaged. It made me cry a little too! I think it was very obvious that she didn’t expect it at all. — amal nadiah (@nadiaghazali) December 1, 2017

*drunk texts my mom that Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory got engaged* — Lindsay Lohan (@lalalaad_) December 1, 2017

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco just got engaged and I’m sitting in bed crying. — Emma K? (@F_as_in_Frank) December 1, 2017

Kaley Cuoco is engaged and I’ve honestly never been happier for a celebrity engagement — hannahmas? (@HanikanSkywalkr) December 1, 2017

Kaley Cuogo engagement reactions: ‘How many times are we supposed to be excited?’

Others looked at the happy event through skeptical lenses, citing the fact that it’s Cuoco’s third engagement. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for just over a year, from December 2013 to September 2015.

She was also engaged to Josh Resnik, but they split before the wedding in 2012, PEOPLE reported at the time.

I’m sorry but how many times are we supposed to be excited about Kaley Cuoco getting engaged ? — kelsey (@kar91b) December 1, 2017

It is mind boggling to me that Kaley Cuoco has been engaged three times when it literally took me 27 years to find a human who wanted to be with me for extended periods of time. — Madison Vanderberg (@madivanderberg) December 1, 2017