Kaley Cuoco’s Season Finale ‘Cliffhanger’ Pics Give Us The Warm Fuzzies

Before The Big Bang Theory aired its shocking cliffhanger ending on Thursday night, Kaley Cuoco uploaded several photos that reminded us why we love the cast so much.

The countdown begins to tonight’s @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10 finale! It’s a fantastic cliff hanger – don’t miss it! A post shared by @normancook on May 11, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

“The countdown begins to tonight’s @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10 finale!” she captioned the photo. “It’s a fantastic cliff hanger – don’t miss it!”

The photo series shows a couple stills from the episode, which was titled “The Long Distance Dissonance.”

The first features the full cast as they send Amy off to her fellowship at Princeton University. The following three show the series’ main couples: Sheldon and Amy; Penny and Leonard; and Howard and Bernadette.

The show completing its tenth season is a monumental occasion that resonated with the Big Bang faithful. The show’s season finale reached a whopping 12.6 million people when it aired.

Cuoco has been especially emotional about the episode and has been posting numerous photos to Instagram to cherish the moment.

One in particular showed her and co-star Johnny Galecki greeting fans during the episode’s filming. She paired the fun behind-the-scenes photo with a touching caption thanking her fans for always supporting her

“here is a very special #bts of @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and I having a little chat with the audience, which we have done, almost every show night for many many years,” she said. “It’s a very special thing we do that means a lot to the audience but also means a lot to us…we owe the fans a big thank you for 10 seasons of support…can’t wait to give you two more!”

The Big Bang Theory just wrapped up it’s tenth season on Thursday night, with the show renewed for at least two more seasons. Leads Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch recently signed new contracts, ensuring the main cast would remain intact for seasons 11 and 12.

