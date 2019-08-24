Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Split From Brody Jenner Prior to Miley Cyrus Relationship

Since The Hills star Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter‘s split was first reported just days before Miley Cyrus announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, there was speculation that Cyrus’ relationship with Carter had something to do with Jenner calling that relationship off. However, a new report confirms Carter and Jenner broke up weeks before Cyrus started seeing Carter.

A source told Us Weekly that Carter and Jenner broke up before the July 4th holiday, which was at least “three weeks” before Carter, 30, and Cyrus started spending time together.

“Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” the source told the magazine. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Carter and Jenner were thought to have married last year in Indonesia, but it was later discovered that they never got a legal marriage license in the U.S. Their split was not reported by TMZ until Aug. 2, when a source told them the couple is “done” and Carter moved out of the house they shared.

On Aug. 11, just a few days after the Carter and Jenner split was reported, Cyrus announced her split from Hemsworth. Around that time, photos of Carter and Cyrus kissing in Italy surfaced and Cyrus was seen in photos on Carter’s Instagram page. Jenner also appears to have moved on quickly, as he has been seen with retired MLB player Jose Canseco’s daughter Josie Canseco.

A week after Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split, Jenner defended Carter in light of the media firestorm the kissing photos set off.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” Jenner wrote on Aug. 16. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

Jenner added, “Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life… We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

In response to his support, Carter and Cyrus sent Jenner a weed bouquet on his 36th birthday Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. The documents did not list a date of separation, with “TBD” written instead. There have been rumors that Cyrus tried to make their marriage work, but Hemsworth insisted on filing for divorce, eight months after the wedding.

This week, Cyrus took to Twitter to respond to many of the rumors surrounding the divorce and denied ever cheating on Hemsworth.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus tweeted.

She later wrote, “But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

