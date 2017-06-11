Kailyn Lowry’s Friend Becky Hayter Does Q&A, Reveals Secrets About ’Teen Mom 2’ Star

Kailyn Lowry's once rumored girlfriend Becky Hayter has revealed some secrets about the Teen Mom 2 starlet and you will not believe what she said.

She participated in a Q&A on Kailyn's blog kaillowry.com, where she answered a plethora of questions about the MTV star and herself.

She started by giving a brief intro of herself, writing: "Hello everyone, for those of you that do not know me I am Becky (with the good hair), and I am making my first guest appearance on Kail's blog. We decided to switch some things up and have people ask me some questions and well... here are my answers…. Enjoy :)!"

Then she was off with the questions!

They started off pretty tamed with users asking how they met, which Becky revealed was through an ex and she revealed her favorite aspect of Kail is her connection.

She also mentions Kail and her never watch television together and she has never tasted Kail's cooking. She wrote, "We don't watch TV when we are together, and now that I think about it she has never cooked for me."

Questions took a personal turn when the fans asked if she was friends with Kail's ex Javi. To which she responded yes. She wrote, "Javi and I were friends. Through the divorce the dynamic really changed throughout the entire friends group and we no longer have a friendship at all."

Things took an even spicier turn when fans asked about the pairs personal life.

The first two question asked if she and Kailyn were together romantically and if the two ever hooked up. And Becky answered to both questions, "She wishes."

Another question asked how has it been with everyone assuming she is dating Kail. Her answer was simple stating that any girl she hangs with people assume she is dating them.

"Honestly, any girl I hang out with people always assume I'm dating or hooking up with them, even my parents, I am used to it," Becky wrote.

See all the questions and answers on Kailyn's blog here.