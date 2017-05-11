Kailyn Lowry Weighs In On ‘Big Black’s Death, Continues To Twitter Punch The Haters

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to express her emotions over the death of Chris "Big Black" Boykin. The Rob & Big star passed away from congestive heart failure on Tuesday, and like many of his friends and fans, 25-year-old Lowry was heartbroken upon learning the news.

The expectant mother tweeted, "Big Black #rip," with two crying emojis.

Kailyn Lowry isn't the only celebrity to tweet about "Big Black's" death. A slew of the late reality star's famous friends took to social media to share their reactions.

In recent weeks, Kailyn Lowry has been on the receiving end of frequent backlash on social media after finally revealing the father of her third child. The MTV star announced that her friend, Chris Lopez, was the dad, making him Lowry's third baby daddy. According to one of her latest tweets, the messages that she has been getting on Instagram have been outrageous.

Lowry tweeted: "The DM's I get on IG having me ctfu."

Next: Did Kailyn Lowry's New Mystery Man Tweet About 'Big Black' Dying?

The DM's I get on IG having me ctfu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 11, 2017

Even though Kailyn regularly receives scathing messages from her haters and critics on social media, she doesn't seem fazed by the negative attention. On Wednesday night, Kailyn shared a GIF of Steve Carell from The Office to show how she reacts to seeing mean tweets from the haters.

This past weekend, Kailyn Lowry also drew criticism after she was seen in Los Angeles with a rumored new boyfriend. She was in California to attend the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards last Sunday and was photographed earlier that weekend with a man named DJ Cephas. On Wednesday, Cephas and Kailyn Lowry shot down the rumors that they are romantically involved during an interview with The Dirty.

"He's a good person with good energy, which is what I want to be around," Lowry said. "People obviously want to make it more because they love gossip and entertainment."

More: Kailyn Lowry's New Pic With DJ Khaled Has Twitter Firing Off The Jokes

DJ Cephas also addressed the dating rumors.

"Kail and I are just friends," Cephas said. "We are not dating. I have a lot of respect for her. I think she admires the fact that I find positivity in any circumstance."

According to Cephas, the Snapchat picture of the two of them in bed together was interpreted the wrong way.

"The picture of us in bed did not mean anything," Cephas said. "Everyone was under the impression that we were being intimate and that wasn't the case."

He concluded by saying: "As far as people trying to control how she lives her life really baffles me. Who are they to say what someone else should be doing with their life? Everyone is human."

[H/T Twitter: Kailyn Lowry]