Jwoww Unveils Tattoo-Filled Ad With All The Spandex

Jersey Shore star Jwoww is ready for summer and has the pictures to prove it. The mother of two took to Instagram on Tuesday to unleash a new snap that shows off her fit physique in a skintight spandex getup.

The 31-year-old shared the post with the caption: “#ad Summer might be warm, but I’m coming in HOT baby! I’ve got my @flattummytea, and it’s no surprise it’s been working hard! Tummy on flat…Bloatgone…happy mama? 100% ! Time is limited but this tea does all the work for you! Even If you’re not summer ready yet, they’ve got you! They just dropped a 20% off sale, and word has it it’s not going to be here for long…SO take advantage and check out flattummytea.com.”

The side-by-side images show before and after pics that display how toned Jwoww’s tummy is. She was photographed sporting an all-black outfit complete with a pair of high-waisted spandex pants. The MTV starlet’s fans were clearly loving the snap as they showered the post with more than 26k likes in less than a day.

When Jwoww, whose real name is Jennifer Farley, isn’t sharing steamy snaps, she is frequently posting pics of her adorable children. Over the weekend, the reality star re-posted a photo from her Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that showed their daughters hanging out together.

In the picture, Jwoww’s daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, wrapped her arms around Snooki’s daughter, Giovanna Marie LaValle, and the results were totally precious.

Jwoww re-posted the photo with the caption: “Tears reading this post. Meilani woke up this morning to her best friend waiting for her. Cannot explain how happy it makes me to see my daughter jump up and down with excitement screaming ‘SISSYS HERE!!!!!’ #REPOST @SNOOKI.”

Snooki originally shared the pic with the caption: “There are literally no words to express the excitement and joy I feel when I see my daughter and my best friends daughter be BFFS. Literally brings tears to my eyes and I’m so grateful that they will have this friendship and bond forever. When they get older they can watch Jersey Shore together and talk about how embarrassing their moms were and hate us forever. At least they have each other and @jwoww and I can cry and drink wine together as our babies eventually grow into women. IM DONE. #BestFriendsForever #TheyWillBeClassyWomen #DontTakeAfterYourMamas #ProudMama.”

