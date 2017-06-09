Jwoww Snaps Pic Mid-Kiss With Pig

Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley doesn’t find anything wrong with putting a little lipstick on the pig. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram this week to post an adorable picture that showed her laying a kiss on a baby pig.

Stole @joeidfox baby 💙💙💙 he is mine forever!!!! I shall call him squeaky and love him A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

The 31-year-old reality star captioned the snap: “Stole @joeidfox baby…he is mine forever!!!! I shall call him squeaky and love him.”

The image shows Jwoww wearing a low cut tank top and glasses while holding a small pig that she jokingly named “Squeaky.” The pic was a hit with Jwoww’s followers as they showered the post with more than 51k likes.

When Jwoww isn’t posting pics of pigs, she has been sharing snaps of her husband Roger Mathews. On Thursday, the mother of two took to Instagram to give her spouse a special shout out on National Best Friend Day.

She captioned the post: “Happy #nationalbestfriendday to my husband and BFF @rogermathewsnj no matter what is going on, you always have my back. You are brutally honest, kind and trustworthy. We may fight and bicker, but I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side.”

Happy #nationalbestfriendday to my husband and BFF @rogermathewsnj no matter what is going on, you always have my back. You are brutally honest, kind and trustworthy. We may fight and bicker, but I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side 💙💜💚 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Jwoww skyrocketed to stardom after appearing on the wildly popular MTV show Jersey Shore. The series followed Jwoww and her co-stars – Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick – as they partied all summer at the beach.

In recent weeks, talks of a revival series have been getting serious traction and Jwoww says she is totally down.

“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” Jwoww said. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

Jwoww isn’t the only star that is ready to hit the Shore once again. Check out the cast members that want to do a Jersey Shore revival show here.