Justin Timberlake Teases New Music, Reunites With Timbaland

Fresh off welcoming his second child with Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake is now teasing new music may be on the way. The former *NSYNC frontman shared a video of him and Timbaland working on some beats in a studio, writing in the caption, “Back together again.” The two have famously worked together on many songs between writing them and signing on the same tracks. Some of their most popular projects together include “What Goes Around… Comes Around” and “SexyBack” in 2006 and “Carry Out” three years later, among others.

Timberlake’s last studio album, “Man of the Woods,” came out in 2018 and was the fifth to his credit. Some of his more recent notable works include his songs for The Trolls franchise, which included the chart-topping “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in 2016 and his collab with SZA for “The Other Side” that appeared in Trolls World Tour this year. This was a part of a three-song release earlier in 2020 that also featured songs with Meek Mill.

On a personal level, reports came out that Timberlake and Biel secretly saw their family expand with a new baby. This was later confirmed by one of Timberlake’s bandmates, Lance Bass, who said that “the baby is cute” and told Entertainment Tonight that the other members of *NSYNC were made aware of the couple’s pregnancy before most people. The couple also has a five-year-old son Silas. Neither have the two have yet to make any public announcement or share any photos as of this writing. Both Timberlake and Biel have remained active on social media, though, especially when it comes to national and political news. One of the actresses' most recent posts saw her urging potential votes to sign up on National Voter Registration Day.

All of this comes after Timberlake and Biel appeared to hit a rough patch after he and his co-star Alisha Wainwright were seen in photos holding hand on what looked to be a night out. The 39-year-old singer issued an apology with Biel still a bit upset earlier in 2020 after a US Weekly source suggested she was not satisfied with Timberlake’s attempt to improve things. Nonetheless, it seems the two have worked through things and will now be doing so with a new addition to their family.