Justin Timberlake Spotted Still Wearing Wedding Ring Following Public Apology to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake may not be out of the woods after his public apology, but he is not letting go of his marriage to Jessica Biel. The singer was spotted in New Orleans Thursday, just one day after he released a lengthy apology for the controversy surrounding leaked photos of himself holding hands with Alisha Wainwright.

The photos showed Timberlake out in the Louisiana city with his wedding band in his finger, and he seemed to be frustrated by the cameras taking pictures of him while on his walk.

The controversy began on Nov. 24 when photos and video footage of Timberlake and Wainwright surfaced showing them holding hands and getting cozy at The Absinthe House in New Orleans. The actors were out at the bar alongside their fellow cast members in the upcoming film, Palmer.

Wainwright’s rep denied that anything romantic was going on between the pair at the time, and explained they are simply working together on the movie.

Biel has not commented on the controversy, but has been photographed wearing her wedding ring on several occasions since the photos surfaced.

Timberlake broke his silence on the controversy Wednesday when he shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his post.

The statement arrived after reports started surfacing claiming the Timberlake and Biel had problems their relationship long before the photos scandal.

“Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” a source told InTouch of the couple, who share 4-year-old, Silas together. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.”