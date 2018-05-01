Did Justin Timberlake Hook up With a Spice Girl?

Justin Timberlake stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Tuesday’s episode, and the musician was joined by *NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez for a game of “Never Have I Ever,” where the group revealed plenty of juicy details about their early days of fame.

One of those details was whether they had hooked up with a member of the Spice Girls, something each boy band member save for Timberlake denied doing.

That question was seemingly designed to target the “Say Something” singer, as the other group members quickly turned their paddles to “I Have Never” as Timberlake hesitated for a long moment before copping to it with a little help from DeGeneres. Despite the admission, he didn’t reveal which Spice Girl he was referring to.

Fans will know that the Spice Girls were comprised of Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell Horner, and the two groups met all the way back in 1996, according to an Instagram post shared by Bass in 2015.

“#TBT to the day I met the #SpiceGirls in 1996,” he wrote. “We had both just released our first singles (WannaBe/ I Want You Back) and no one in that airport knew who any of us were.”

On the show, *NSYNC also answered questions including whether they had hooked up with someone twice their age, hooked up on a tour bus, hooked up to an ‘NSYNC song, hooked up with a fan or dated someone who another band member dated, the latter of which prompted Fatone and Kirkpatrick to turn their bandmates’ paddles to “I Have.”

When it came to whether they had hooked up with a fan, the musicians joked that their significant others counted as fans, though they all denied having gotten busy to any of their own songs.

The appearance came after the group had been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. *NSYNC was introduced by DeGeneres and The Voice host Carson Daly, with all five group members present for the ceremony.

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Timberlake said, thanking those “who came from far and wide to share this moment with us. Thank you, this really means the world to us.”

“These four guys mean so much to me,” he added of his bandmates. “We’re really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we’ve shared and the families that we’ve built from it…I don’t think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show