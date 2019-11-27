Justin Timberlake Sent Message to Fan With Cancer Amid All the Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake has found himself in the headlines aplenty over the past few days after photos surfaced of him and Alisha Wainwright holding hands. There’s been experts analyzing the body language of he and his wife, Jessica Biel, and another expert breaking down the PDA displayed in the photos of the two co-stars of the upcoming film Palmer.

With all that going down — and no comment made one way or the other by any of the parties involved — some positive headlines have found their way towards the former *NSYNC frontman. A cancer patient and her friends reached out the pop singer on Instagram, and shortly after, Timberlake responded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It all began with a simple direct message from a friend of Qiana Ingram. The 34-year-old was recently recently from a Louisville hospital after she had been battling through cancer for a couple of months.

“Hello Justin, I know you get a billion messages a day from randoms. I pray this one reaches you! My friend is one of your biggest supporters…literally probably the biggest! She’s currently battling cancer and having a tough time right now! It would bless her beyond words if you would reach out to her! Her name is Qiana.”

That message eventually found itself in front of Timberlake’s eyes and soon enough, the Can’t Stop The Feeling singer was putting together a video response for Ingram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qiqirozay (@qiqirozay) on Nov 23, 2019 at 7:56am PST

“I heard about your story and wanted to send you a message, letting you know I was thinking about you and sending you some love and good vibes,” he began. “Hopefully this puts a smile on your face. God bless you and your family. I hope to meet you one day.”

Ingram was the one who shared the video on her Instagram after he had sent it to her. In the caption, she wrote, “I told y’all we were friends and y’all said I was crazy!”

She also addressed the rumors of her and Wainwright, adding, “Leave my homie @justintimberlake alone.”

The rest of the caption read, “I’m so overwhelmed and happy and beyond everything, like I can’t even talk.”

As for Timberlake and Wainwright, the drama continues to add a new layer each day. That being said, a rep for the actress has denied that there is anything behind the images, in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” the rep said. “They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”