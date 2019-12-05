Justin Timberlake Fans Sound off After He Finally Speaks out About Alisha Wainwright Photos

Justin Timberlake’s fans have rallied behind the popstar-turned-actor. Timberlake was recently seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright while together in New Orleans. The photos leaked weeks ago, prompting speculation that he was carrying on an affair with Wainwright. After finally breaking his silence over allegations he may be having an affair via Instagram post, commenters have turned out in his support.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake’s post read in part, which also served as an extensive apology for the effect it’s had on his wife, Jessica Biel, and their children.

Amid the flurry of emoji-filled comments meant to be affirming, one fan wrote, “It’s all good J! You’re human!!!”

Another added “Mistakes happen. You are awesome,” while another asked simply, “Who are we to judge?”

Once the news reached Twitter, however, the reactions were decidedly more mixed.

News of Timberlake and Wainwright first started to circulate back in November, more had begun to circulate earlier this week. It’s also been reported that he and Biel had already been dealing with a rough patch in their marriage. Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears — a famous ex of Timberlake’s — also took to Instagram to add her two cents to the ordeal.