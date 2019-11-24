Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Body Language Was Analyzed by Expert Just Before Alisha Wainwright Fiasco

Were Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel on the rocks ahead of the “Cry Me a River” singer being spotted getting close with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright? Well, according to a body language expert interviewed by Women’s Health just before the photo scandal, they were not. The publication ran a piece with Terri Orbuch, a professor at Oakland University and the author of 5 Simple Steps to Take Your Marriage From Good to Great, on Monday that analyzed some recent pictures of the couple out and about. Orbuch gave commentary on six different images, and her read on the couple seemed overwhelmingly positive.

The first shot she looked at, which can be seen below, was a loving Instagram moment the couple shared on Valentine’s Day. Timberlake is behind his wife and wraps his arms around her while giving her a kiss on the cheek. Biel puts her hands over his and cracks a huge smile.

“This is a very powerful image,” Orbuch said.

Writer Aryelle Siclait then paraphrased her interview with the author, saying, “Justin’s arms around Jessica and their joined hands are signs that these two are ‘strongly linked’ and deeply connected. Jessica’s closed eyes, her smile, and her lean on Justin are evidence that she trusts him fully. She knows she can rely on him and she’s more than happy to do so, because she’s confident he’ll always be there.’

Another photo showed the pair goofing around and dancing at a basketball game, which Orbuch said was a sign the couple had no signs of intimacy troubles. At a glitzy red carpet even the pair not on the same page and looking at different cameras. However, Orbuch zoned in on the fact they were still making bodily contact as a positive sign.

“Even though both of them are posing for different cameras, they are still touching,” Orbuch said, noting this is a sign the pair stays close when working long distance.

After a few more moments, Orbuch looked at the pair’s appearance during the Critics’ Choice Awards on Dec. 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. The moment she focused on was one were the NSYNC member kissed Biel’s hand.

Apparently, this shows the “Can’t Fight the Feeling” singer “expressing his admiration and love for Jessica.”

Based on Orbuch’s information, Siclait concludes that Timberlake and the Sinner actress/producer seem to last.

“This display of affection, like most of Justin’s, are signs that he’s totally in love with his wife and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Siclait wrote.

It’s unclear if the couple’s relationship will be rocked in any way by Timberlake’s cozy pictures with Wainwright, but only time will tell.

