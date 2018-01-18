Justin Timberlake ‘Stumbled’ After Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction

In a new interview, pop megastar Justin Timberlake opened up about how he “stumbled” after Janet Jackson‘s notorious Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.

While speaking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Timberlake was asked about the incident and replied, “Yeah and I stumbled through it, to be quite honest.”

“I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it,’ ” he continued.

Lowe asked if Timberlake and Jackson had resolved that event between the two of them, to which the “Cry Me A River” singer confirmed that they “absolutely” had, as reported by E! News.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake added. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Being that he is taking the Super Bowl Half-Time Show stage again in February, Timberlake assured fans and critics alike that nothing like that would happen this time around.

“It’s just one of those things were you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again,’ ” he said confidently.

Lowe and Timberlake also discussed why the singer hadn’t worked with Pharell Williams and Chad Hugo (music production duo The Neptunes) since his debut solo album Justified, to which Timberlake answered very cautiously.

“I was not able to work with Pharrell out of a—and I’ve got to say this the right way because I don’t want to blame anybody for anything but it did change the course of things for a minute,” he began.

“Everyone remembers [the hip hop duo] Clipse. Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to. I don’t know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So it became from my understanding, you know, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point,” Timberlake explained.

He followed up by revealing that he was “extremely hurt being caught up in the middle of it;” however, he also confessed that he had “a s— load of money stolen from me by somebody else when I was in the group.”

“I had already gone through, like, legal troubles and I kind of felt like, you know what, I’m at this point where I feel like I have so much ahead of me, I don’t want to be in the middle of the record label and somebody that, you know, I consider a friend,” the 36-year-old added. “So, I feel like I kind of removed myself from the situation.”