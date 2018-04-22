Justin Timberlake Sums up ‘Dad Life’ With Musical Video

Between Hollywood power couple, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Biel has often been the outspoken model of what “mom life” means to so many mothers, but Timberlake is getting there by showing off what “dad life” looks like.

Grammy winner Timberlake took to social media on Friday, showing a short clip of himself strumming along on a child’s play guitar adorned with stickers from the popular Disney Junior cartoon, PJ Masks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dad life. His toys = my toys,” he wrote with the hashtag, “PJ Masks.”

While Timberlake plays the model guitar, his almost 3-year-old son, Silas Randall could be heard in the background, something many fans noticed.

“You can hear his little voice in the background,” wrote one user, while another chimed in that the sweet moment was “one of the many perks of being a dad.”

Timberlake is a proud, doting dad who loves to spend time with his son. Last year, he had fun taking an image Instagram of himself rocking some goofy neon glasses at his son’s class.

“When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE,” he captioned with the hashtag, “dad life.”

The 37-year-old singer is not shy about speaking up of his role as a father either, even crediting his son for the Oscar nominated track, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the film, Trolls.

Last year, Timberlake told The Hollywood Reporter that fatherhood broke him down.

“Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die,” he said.

Timberlake told the Reporter that the bad parts of his young life have helped to inform his parenting choices, but not without feeling the strain.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’” he said. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f— me up!’”

With a creative spark, Timberlake has constantly looked toward his son for genius. In an interview with Beat’s 1, Timberlake he also talked about his new album, Man of the Woods, and how Silas actually inspired the name of the record and its title track.

“I literally just went on Google like, ‘meaning of the name Silas,’ and it sent me to this to this site and it said, ‘of Latin origin, meaning ‘Man of the woods,’” he said during the interview. “I was like, ‘How serendipitous that my last is Timberlake, like what does that mean?’”