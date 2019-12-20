Justin Timberlake Is ‘Back at It’ in New Instagram Post From the Studio Following Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Justin Timberlake is “back at it” in the music studio. Fans of the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer were delighted to see the 38-year-old post a photo of himself in front of a microphone inside a recording studio. The post is one of Timberlake’s firsts since sharing his public apology to wife Jessica Biel for holding hands with Alisha Wainwright last month.

In the photo shared on Thursday, Timberlake can be seen standing in a mirror in front of a Bohemian backdrop preparing to sing.

“Back at it,” he captioned the photo.

Fans went wild for the potential of new music from the singer, who released his latest album, Man of the Woods, in 2018. Some fans called back to 2013 album, The 20/20 Experience, wondering if he’d do a play on words for the year 2020.

“Woooohooo! And this [is] literally on the start on the 2020 year. So it’ll be literally the 20 20 experience,” one fan wrote in the comments of the post.

“20/20 is your year!” another said.

“More 20/20 vibes,” someone else wrote.

“Finally,” one fan wrote with a heart eyes emoji.

“So ready for it,” another said.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” one fan wrote with hand clapping emojis.

“You dont ever stop and we f—ing love you for it,” one fervent fan said.

Timberlake has hinted about new music in recent months, telling Entertainment Tonight in October that he has new music with Lizzo, SZA and Meek Mill on the way, marking a huge shift from the wilderness aesthetic from Man of the Woods.

“To be honest, I just called my publishers and I said ‘I just want to work with young, fresh people and I want to collaborate more,’” Timberlake told ET at the time. “I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long that I want to experience that energy and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing Lizzo came by, I worked with SZA the other day, and just worked with Meek Mill.

“I’m having these experiences that are feeling such a different way. I think it was birthed out of feeling, like, ‘What can I do right now to be a part of my community and integrate?’” he explained.

He revealed that he and Lizzo “got a couple of ideas” but stayed mum on any specific details. “I don’t know when they’re gonna come out but they’re pretty good,” he teased.

“I’m not gonna tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to, she can, but it’s flames. It is so good. I’m so excited about it.”

Timberlake’s post from the studio on Thursday came a day after he posted a beautiful photo of a ranch at sunset. “Ready for this view,” he captioned the post, which was his first since sharing the public apology to Biel for his PDA-packed behavior with Wainwright.

Timberlake has reportedly returned home to Biel and their 4-year-old son Silas after filming on his and Wainwright’s movie, Palmer, wrapped.

Last month, the musician was spotted holding hands with Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. After nearly two weeks of media coverage surrounding the photos, he wrote on Instagram that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgment.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he said, in part.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

