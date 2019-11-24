Justin Timberlake Fans Sound off on Social Media After He’s Spotted Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

After a set of photos and video surfaced Saturday night of Justin Timberlake spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright while in New Orleans this past week, fans of the singer and actor are taking to social media to react to the news that has many users divided over the reported details. With fans of both Timberlake and Wainwright, best known for starring on Shadowhunters, dominating feeds, plenty of users had a lot to say about the shady moment captured on a bar balcony.

In photos published by The Sun, Timberlake can be seen holding hands and getting cozy with his co-star as the two sit on the balcony of a beloved Big Easy bar known as The Absinthe House. Seated alongside the 30-year-old starlet, the father-of-one and husband to Jessica Biel can be see holding Wainwright’s hands under a table, with another snapshot captured of the Shadowhunters star’s hand on his leg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the possibility of Timberlake, allegedly cheating on his wife of seven years, with many shook by the mere possibility. Beloved Hollywood blogger, Perez Hilton also took to the comments on Twitter to share with fans that the encounter captured by paparazzi was not photographed “during filming.”

let jessica biel timberlake be a lesson to you ladies. don’t marry the man who did you dirty and chose you last because you were “safe” — lauren. (@leauxmichelle) November 24, 2019

Many also took the opportunity to sound off on any alleged cheating by sharing how it was all karma for Britney Spears, whom Timberlake dated during his stint with his boyband, NSYNC.

“Remember when Justin Timberlake cheated on Britney, but played the victim with a fake ass story about Britney cheating on him?” wrote one fan, while another added, “He’s always had cheating rumors around him through all of his relationships after Britney.”

FINALLY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE GETS BUSTED FOR CHEATING. JUSTICE FOR BRITNEY. — Billy Rae Jepsen (@Stephanietely) November 24, 2019

Other fans just couldn’t believe he would be cheating as Timberlake has been very candid in the past about his relationship with Biel, even sharing with fans earlier this October that she was his “person.”

“Please tell me these rumors of Justin Timberlake cheating are a lie!!!!!” pleaded another.

Others took the opportunity to stand up for Wainwright, who, if allegations prove true of cheating between the two, will be the “other woman” and unfairly subjected to mass bullying and abuse by fans and users — many of whom are unaware of the details behind closed doors between Biel and Timberlake.

“Baby the hillbillies are about to drag Alisha Wainwright when they should focus on cheating Justin Timberlake,” wrote one.

“Let’s not forget Justin is the cheater and liar, not Alisha! DON’T MISDIRECT THAT ANGER FRIENDS!” wrote another.

Spokespersons for Timberlake, Wainwright, nor Biel have spoken out since the photos first emerged.

Photo credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images