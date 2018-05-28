Justin Theroux Flashes Abs While Stepping Out with Possible New Love Interest Laura Harrier in France

Justin Theroux appears to be getting along just fine since his split from Jennifer Aniston.

The Leftovers actress was photographed in France on a luxury yacht with 28-year-old actress Laura Harrier on Saturday, leading to speculation that she is his new love interest. You can see the photos from New York Post‘s Page Six here.

Theroux has been spotted with a number of different actresses in recent weeks that have left fans wondering if he’s moved on to a new relationship ever since the split from Aniston in February. He attended the 2018 Met Gala with La La Land actress Emma Stone, with The Blast reporting the two climbed into an SUV together in order to avoid the cameras.

Another actress Theroux was recently rumored to be involved with was Selena Gomez, who broke up with Justin Beiber within weeks of Theroux’s split from Aniston.

“They’ve known each other for years through their manager,” a source told Life & Style Magazine about the two in mid-May. “Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups.”

“They’ve become closer than ever” the source continued. “It’s turned into something more than friendship.”

Aniston was reportedly furious about Theroux’s new relationship.

“Jennifer is upset over the dating rumors swirling around her ex and Selena,” a source told HollywoodLife after rumors of the Gomez relationship broke. “It hurts Jen to think that Justin would move on already. To think of him with anyone else, especially someone so young and that Jen has a personal relationship with like Selena, is painful for her. Jen doesn’t want to think about it and definitely does not believe it.”.

“From Emma Watson to Selena, Jen is furious over every picture she sees of her ex with another pretty face out in New York,” the source continued. “Jen won’t believe any of the rumors until she hears from Justin himself that he is involved in a new relationship.”

Back in March it was reported that Aniston was staying busy every since the split, focusing on her career and staying in touch with friends.

“Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that “Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.”

“She loves socializing with friends,” the source continued “Her friends always invite her out and to parties. Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”