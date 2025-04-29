Renowned TV Chef Dies of Kidney Disease: Zakir Qureshi Was 58

Celebrated Pakistani culinary expert Zakir Qureshi, who attracted audiences through his popular cooking programs and extensive global kitchen experience, has passed away at 58 following complications from kidney disease, family members confirmed.

Qureshi died Monday evening around 7 p.m. in Karachi, according to his nephew Abdulwali Shayan Qureshi, who spoke with Dawn.com. The accomplished chef had recently returned to Pakistan approximately three weeks ago after residing in the United States for five years, and had been undergoing dialysis treatment for kidney-related health issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He [Zakir] passed away in Karachi, at around 7pm last night,” Shayan told the publication about his father’s brother. The funeral service for the culinary personality was scheduled to take place Tuesday following Asr prayers in Karachi’s Saudabad neighborhood.

Born Feb. 16, 1967, Qureshi developed a singular devotion to cooking that defined his professional identity. “I don’t go out and socialise. I don’t have an interest in watching movies or listening to music or anything else… I just know how to cook. Food is my life,” he explained during a 2014 conversation with Dawn.

His gastronomic journey began in 1980 as an apprentice at what was then Karachi’s Sheraton hotel (now Movenpick), a career direction influenced by his family’s heritage of traditional cooks, according to an interview with Aurora. This early experience launched a remarkable international career spanning nearly three decades, with professional stints in numerous countries, including Botswana, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, South Africa, and Caribbean nations.

Following his extensive global experience, Qureshi transitioned to television hosting, debuting on Indus TV in 2005. His engaging personality and culinary expertise led to hosting opportunities across multiple Pakistani networks, including ARY, Hum TV, Masala TV, and DawnNews, where his program Zakir’s Kitchen aired for several years during the 2010s.

Beyond broadcasting, Qureshi made history as part of the judging panel for MasterChef Pakistan, which aired on Urdu1 in 2014. The program achieved a significant milestone as Pakistan’s first reality television production to receive an international nomination when it was recognized at the 19th Asian Television Awards.

The chef expanded his culinary enterprise by establishing two Karachi restaurants—Shaan-e-Mughlia in Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Clifton Grill—though he eventually sold both establishments. He also authored multiple cookbooks throughout his career.

According to Reviewit, Qureshi earned devoted followings not only in Pakistan but also across India, Bangladesh, and beyond. His expertise extended beyond traditional Pakistani cuisine to encompass international cooking styles, enhancing his reputation among cooking enthusiasts throughout South Asia.

News of his death prompted Chef Samia Lari and CEBO Management Company to share a heartfelt tribute on Instagram: “We are deeply saddened to share that Chef Zakir Hussain, one of Pakistan’s most renowned culinary legends, has passed away. His legacy in the world of cooking will forever be remembered.”

Social media platforms have since been filled with messages from fans sharing memories of learning cooking techniques from Qureshi’s demonstrations. Many expressed gratitude for his practical advice that helped transform their home cooking abilities, while offering prayers for the chef’s eternal peace.