Justin Bieber Shoes Design Feature Leads to Questioning by Police

Justin Bieber‘s new sneakers sparked some major interest this week, though likely not in the way he was expecting.

On Wednesday, Bieber used Instagram to joke about an encounter he had with law enforcement, who thought the zip tie attached to his Off-White X Nike Air Max 90 sneakers was a security tag rather than a design feature of the shoes. The sneakers are part of a collaboration between Nike and designer Virgil Abloh and feature a beige design with a blue zip tie looped through the laces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Virgil, my god, bro. You freaking — you’re killing me, man!” Bieber joked on his Instagram Story, tagging Abloh. “I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still had the security tag on my shoe. What the…”

“I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion,’” the singer continued with a laugh. “He’s like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag.’ I was like, ‘Nah bro, you can check it out…’ It looks like it though, you gettin’ me in trouble.”

Abloh’s collaboration with Nike is now sold out, though it was likely no problem for Bieber to get his hands on a pair of the limited-edition shoes.

The Canada native has been having a rather public week, as he recently revealed that he would be putting his focus on taking care of his mental health rather than releasing new music.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

The next day, he defended wife Hailey Baldwin after a fan claimed he only married the model to “get back” at ex Selena Gomez.

Bieber slammed the fan in a comment, writing, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Also on Tuesday, a woman was arrested for barging into Bieber’s hotel room in Laguna Beach, California. The woman had reportedly been “partying and roaming the hallways” earlier in the day and had already been escorted off the property by security. She later returned and made her way to Bieber’s room, where the star allegedly told her to leave before his security intervened and held her until police arrived. Police say she appeared to be drunk and claimed to have entered Bieber’s room by mistake.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham