Justin Bieber Shaves His Mustache, and Wife Hailey Bieber Weighs In

Justin Bieber has bid farewell to his mustache, and wife Hailey Bieber couldn’t be happier! The “Yummy” singer documented the end of his controversial facial hair on Instagram Sunday, sharing a video of him shaving his upper lip to reveal a clean-cut face. To his Instagram feed, he shared an up-close selfie of his new look with the caption, “Baby face BIEB,” making sure people knew the ‘stache would be back eventually.

“I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” he captioned the post.

Wife Hailey appeared to be pretty happy at the change, commenting, “Yeeee,” alongside a heart eye emoji.

She wasn’t the only one who felt that way about Justin’s decision.

“Don’t mean to offend but you look much more handsome and genuine without the mustache,” one fan commented, with another writing, “FINALLY I’M SCREAMING OMG!”

The model was far from the mustache’s biggest fan, with a source close to the couple telling PEOPLE just last week that she “can’t stand his mustache so eventually it will come off.”

“For now, Justin is amused,” the source said. “There are so many things to worry about in the world, and this is what people focus on. The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!”

Bieber has been a vocal defender of his aesthetic, however, promoting his latest album Changes alongside Instagram meme account @dudewithsign, who protests simple things with a simple cardboard sign. In the photo, the meme account creator holds up a sign reading, “Justin shave your mustache,” while Bieber, standing next to him, holds a sign reading, “No.”

