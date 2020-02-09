'SNL': Justin Bieber's Performances Overshadowed by Mustache

Justin Bieber looks very different from the last time he was on Saturday Night Live, and not just because he is older. The Biebs now has a mustache, which surprised many of his fans watching at home. His appearance on the show follows the release of his singles "Yummy" and "Intentions."

Which is worse? Justin Bieber's mustache or teel pants or this song? #SNL pic.twitter.com/LbN4cC5a44 — 21st Century Writer (@21Cent_Writer) February 9, 2020

Bieber first performed "Yummy," standing in front of a green screen. Dancers later joined him, with lighting effects creating unique shadows.

The two singles, released last month, will be featured on Bieber's new album Changes, which comes out on Friday. He is also planning to support the album with the Changes World Tour. The North American leg kicks off on May 14 in Seattle and ends on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

👎🏾the mustache on Bieber #snl — Paeton Victoria Wooden (@YCensorLilOlMe) February 9, 2020

While Bieber, 25, would rather have fans focused on his new album and YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons, much of their attention has been spent on his mustache. Fans have been debating it ever since he debuted it in January as he began promoting his new work. However, Bieber has shaken off any criticism the 'stache has received, even highlighting it in "INtentions" single artwork.

Justin Bieber and his mustache looks like hes been passing out free candy from a white van — Dale (@pghsportskipper) February 9, 2020

"MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA," Bieber wrote on a Jan. 30 Instagram post.

On Saturday, a few hours before SNL began, Bieber teased fans again and confirming the mustache will be on display during the show. "IF MUSTASHIO / FLEXTIN HAD A BABY," he wrote.

Justin Bieber’s mustache is an abomination. #SNL — Susan (@suzi412) February 9, 2020

The latest episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, titled "The Dark Season," Bieber discussed his struggles with hard drugs after he became famous. He said he started smoking marijuana when he was only 12 or 13 and began "popping pills" and "sipping lean," which adults ignored.

...and we hafta accept that Justin Bieber is more serious about this mustache than he is about this choreography. This is where we are in 2020 and it’s okay. — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) February 9, 2020

"It was just an escape for me," Bieber said, reports CNN. "I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live."

After realizing his bad behavior was dominated tabloid headlines, he started focusing on getting better.

WTF is Justin Bieber on SNL singing a song bout eating vagina with a nasty ass 1970s porn star mustache pic.twitter.com/nuyUkKVy6N — The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) February 9, 2020

"I decided to stop because I was like, dying," the singer said. "My security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy-scary."

Bieber said he was diagnosed with mononucleosis and Lyme disease last year and is now focused on getting healthy.

Ok I like Yummy better live. Bieber’s mustache still freaks me out though. — jessica. onlychild. illinois. chicago. (@JanetSnackson) February 9, 2020

"I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process," Bieber explained. "I'm committed to getting better because I know ultimately being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be. And for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can't do it if I'm not healthy, and I haven't been healthy for a long time."

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images