Justin Bieber Reveals Sparkling Purple Grill in New Photo

Justin Bieber showed off his new lavender, iced out grill in a recent photo on Instagram. The diamond encrusted dental grill is worth around $25,000, which only covers the bottom half of his teeth and also seems to be a huge discount compared the other one he rocked a few months ago!

View this post on Instagram @goldteethgod A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 25, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

Patrick Schwarzenegger — the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger — wrote, “Colder then the d— ice plunge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kenny Hamilton, who has been Bieber’s longtime bodyguard, posted, “Alexa play So Icy by Gucci Mane.”

One fan completely ignored his ice and focused on the photo of he and his wife Hailey Baldwin in the background, writing, “the background jailey awww.”

View this post on Instagram Lavenders by @goldteethgod A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 24, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the pop star has sported a set of diamond teeth. Back in July he showed off his sparkling white diamond grill that allegedly cost $50,000.

View this post on Instagram @justinbieber going crazy New teeth invisible set 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by GoldTeethGod 🙌🙌💷💶 (@goldteethgod) on Jul 23, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

Bieber has been a long time fan of the color purple, so it’s no surprise that this time around that’s the color he went with.

While he may be flashing his new bling, Bieber has been laying low lately as he and Baldwin prepare for their wedding. According to TMZ, the husband and wife are about to make things official again on Monday Sept. 30 in South Carolina. The two were spotted around the Palmetto Bluff, which is a waterfront area on the May River. The two don’t seem to have any ties to the vacation spot except for the fact that Bieber has been there a time or two while on tour, but it seems like these two just like the popular tourist attraction enough to want to have their wedding there.

Mindy Weiss, a party planner known for doing events for A-list celebrities like the Kardashians, Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, Diana Ross and Katy Perry is the one putting together Bieber and Baldwin’s special day.

In the meantime, the couple recently just expanded their family with a new kitten as well. Their new four-legged friend is named Sushi and appears to be a great addition as they are already parents to their dog named Oscar, who they adopted in December 2018.