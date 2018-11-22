Justin Bieber Responds After Aaron Carter Throws Shade

Justin Bieber has responded to Aaron Carter after the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer threw shade at the newly married pop star.

Carter’s comments came after a fan tweeted about how they did not understand “why [Carter] never reached the level of success [Bieber] did.”

“Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born. I’ve had harder times and always bounce back,” Cater responded. “No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction. I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.”

Bieber eventually responded to the comments, letting Carter know that he was actually a big fan of the singer.

“Aaron carter i had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you,” the “I’m The One” singer replied.

Carter then replied to Bieber, letting him know that there really wasn’t any bad blood and that he was, in turn, a fan as well.

“No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start,” Carter tweeted. “I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all LøVë ps your music inspired my new stuff. So there’s that.”

Bieber replied one last time, saying, “All love over here Aaron. You got my support,” and just like that a Thanksgiving miracle took place in the form of squashed beef.