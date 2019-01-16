Justin Bieber’s Mom Approves of New Wife Hailey Baldwin, Shares Gushing Selfie With Her

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirmed their marriage in late 2018, and it’s clear Baldwin is already fitting in well with the extended Bieber family.

On Tuesday, Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a new selfie with her daughter-in-law, posting a shot of Baldwin kissing her on the cheek as Mallette smiled at the camera.

“What a gift!” Mallette wrote along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Baldwin and Bieber reportedly married in New York City courthouse in September 2018, and according to Page Six, the couple is planning on having a large Christian celebration in February.

A source said that they newlyweds sent friends and family a “Save the Date” for Feb. 28, though no location was given for the event.

The insider added that Bieber’s personal DJ, Tay James, will handle the music, and dancers are in rehearsals. In addition, the wedding party is reportedly being styled.

Baldwin previously opened up about a few members of her wedding party, telling The Cut that the group will be small and intimate.

“My sister will be my bridesmaid,” she said, referencing her older sister Alaia. “I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?”

The model also noted that her wedding would be taking place in 2019 and that while she knows some feel that she’s too young to tie the knot at 22, she and Bieber aren’t worried.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too,” she explained. “I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right.”

While it had been speculated that the pair would tie the knot in Canada, Baldwin said that she had a wedding planner scouting a venue on the West Coast and that she imagines “lights strung everywhere” as part of the décor.

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” she said.

PEOPLE reported that the couple was planning on having a January bash but will likely move the event back slightly.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber said. “They’re still figuring it out.”

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” the insider added. “There’s no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones.”

The couple previously dated before splitting in 2016, though they reconnected last year before Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas in July 2018.

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney