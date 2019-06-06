Justin Bieber’s Limo Van Involved in Two-Car Collision in Hollywood

A limo van in which Justin Bieber was a passenger was involved in a two-car collision Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reports.

Photographs of the incident in Hollywood, California show Bieber standing outside outside the van, which collided with a Hyundai Sonata. It’s unclear which driver was at fault, but police were on scene speaking to all parties involved.

The photos, published by TMZ, show the side of the limo bus making contact with the back end of the Sonata, a small sedan, which appeared to have a small scrape on its rear bumper.

Police, who spoke to Bieber on the scene, told TMZ that both parties involved exchanged information and went on their way.

The small collision comes a day after actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a similarly minor but vastly more expensive car crash that left him and another driver “traumatized.”

The minor crash occurred in a busy Manhattan intersection on Tuesday afternoon and resulted in minor damage to both vehicles involved, including Morgan’s newly purchased $2 million Bugatti.

Photos from the incident published by the Daily Mail show Morgan appearing to be notably upset after the crash.

According to several unconfirmed reports, the accident had occurred after 61-year-old Jocelyn Madulid, driving a Honda CR-V, attempted to make a left turn from the right lane, scraping the side of the Bugatti in the process.

Morgan had reportedly purchased the luxury vehicle only 15 minutes earlier, and the minor crash reportedly threw him into a fit of rage. Video captured of the incident reportedly showed the 30 Rock actor climbing out of the passenger’s side window of his vehicle before yelling and banging on Madulid’s window.

“I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom,” Madulid told Page Six. “He was yelling at me, I got scared. I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car.”

Madulid said that despite reports, it was Morgan who hit her vehicle. “We are both turning right — people are still crossing,” she said. “So what happened is we’re both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!”

Police have not confirmed who is at fault for the traffic incident, although they did confirm that neither party was seriously injured. Morgan complained of pain and was checked out by emergency personnel on the scene.

He later wrote on Twitter that he was OK. “Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see,” he tweeted. “Love you all.”