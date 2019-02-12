Justin Bieber in Treatment for Depression

Pop-singer and new husband Justin Bieber is currently seeking treatment for depression, according to sources close to the star.

PEOPLE reports that one insider revealed, “Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” but added that it is not related to his new marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” the insider went on to say. “He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.” The outlet also noted that a second source was able to confirm the news

PEOPLE spoke with a third source, who is said to have spent many years with Bieber, who told them that the singer is “emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame.”

“He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen. He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him. Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him,” the insider said of Bieber. “He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said ‘Yes.’ “

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him,” the insider continued.

The source then went on to cite Bieber’s parents — Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette — stating that the singer felt like they put a lot of pressure on him to succeed when he was growing up.

“His parents wanted this for him probably even more than he did,” the source explained. “He and Jeremy have a complicated relationship. Jeremy pushed him really hard and expected a lot out of him. He’s been up and down with Pattie too.”

Bieber spoke about his mental health struggles in a past Vogue interview, saying that his success at a young age caused him to become egotistical, which led to substance abuse later on.

“I started really feeling myself too much. ‘People love me, I’m the s—,’ that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside,” he said, then adding that he began to also have “a legitimate problem with sex.”

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” he shared, then addressing his canceled tours due to his substance abuse issues. “I got really depressed on tour,” he recalled. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Reps for Bieber did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time of reporting.