Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Plan to Marry Next Year

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may be hearing wedding bells, but they reportedly have no intentions of saying “I do” until next year.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, the couple, who became engaged during a July trip to the Bahamas, are perfectly content with the commitment that they have already made and do not plan to marry until sometime next year. The source also added that while Bieber and Baldwin had notably dated from 2015 to 2016 before breaking up and getting back together in June, their relationship was much more on-again, off-again than the public was privy to.

“Justin’s been in love with her for a long time, so this didn’t just come from out of the blue,” the source said, adding that even when he was with Selena Gomez, Baldwin was never far from Bieber’s mind.

Despite not planning to tie the knot until an unspecified time in 2019, possibly later, the couple is already deep into wedding planning. A source told Us Weekly shortly after news of the engagement broke that Baldwin and Bieber were already thinking about where they wanted to marry, claiming that they want the ceremony, which will likely be held in Bieber’s native Canada, to be “private” and “intimate.”

Actress Kim Basinger, Baldwin’s aunt, told the publication that the couple has also begun to choose their wedding party, picking family and friends for the special roles, including Baldwin’s sister Alaia and cousin Ireland Baldwin.

Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7, with 24-year-old Bieber popping the question in the middle of a crowded restaurant. Just a few days later, they both took to social media to confirm the engagement rumors.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside an intimate photo of the two.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!!” he continued.

Prior to popping the question, Bieber reportedly asked Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, for permission to marry his daughter, which he eagerly granted.