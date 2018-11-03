Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Face for Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is reportedly hiding a new face tattoo dedicated to rumored wife Hailey Baldwin.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang recently opened up about working on the couples’ new ink, though he kept the placement and meaning behind the new tattoos a secret.

“They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith McCurdy, told Page Six. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

He added: “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo… I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

McCurdy revealed, however, that the tattoo is next to the singer’s eyebrow and includes “little words.”

The outlet reported some sightings of the tattoo. In a recent photo of the singer’s face, there was a possible sighting of the ink around his eyebrow that seemingly read “Grace.”

Bieber and Baldwin have kept a low profile ever since they reportedly got married at a secret visit to the New York City marriage bureau in October. Despite there being no public confirmation for the union, a fan told Us Weekly in mid-October they confirmed it to them.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who said that she dined next to the newlyweds at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, told the outlet. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Bieber popped the question back in June, shortly after the couple rekindled their romance which first ran from 2015 to 2016. Two months later, reports surfaced that the pair had gotten married.

Alec Baldwin, Hailey’s uncle, recently appeared to confirm the news on the red carpet at the Emmys in September.

“They went off and got married,” the actor said. “I don’t know what the deal is!” He said at the time. Bieber and Baldwin have not commented on the news.

The couple also reported got married without a prenup, which means neither of their assets are protected in the event of a divorce. Hailey recently opened up about the relationship, telling Harper’s Bazaar that she already has babies on her mind.

“I want more (tattoos), but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before… I get there,” she said.

