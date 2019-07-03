Justin Bieber’s Ex-Choreographer Accuses Him of ‘Degrading Women’

Justin Bieber’s former choreographer is speaking out against the singer. Just a day after the Bieber defended longtime manager Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift accused him of “manipulative bullying” following news he had bough her master recordings, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner opened up about being treated unfairly while working on his Purpose World Tour.

Portner — who is married to actress Ellen Page — shared a message on Instagram Stories Monday where she alleged she made “less than minimum wage” while working with Bieber and criticized the way he treated women.

“I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta [sic]. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested,” she wrote in a since-expired post.

“I couldn’t afford to eat,” she added. “I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination.”

Portner then lashed out at Bieber for collaborating with “overly problematic people,” PEOPLE writes.

“You religiously go to a church that does not support the LGBTQ+ community,” she wrote, referencing Bieber’s church, Hillsong. “Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?”

Page previously called out Hillsong, calling the church “infamously anti lgbtq” son social media in February.

“I can only hope for your enlightenment,” Portner continued on her post. “That you read a ton of books. I will gladly purchase and send you some books that will change the way your traumatized brain thinks. You depend on proper guidance to move forward. I BEG that you find it. A straight white pastor/manager can’t be your only major source of world view.”

“I have so much to say but mostly… I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible,” she added. “You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN.”

Portner ended the message by writing, “We should all be ‘checking on you’ and Chris Brown because you both need to be held accountable.”

While she did not reference Swift in her message, her words came shortly after Bieber defended Braun on social media. After apologizing for sharing a “hurtful” post he posted in the past, he questioned the singer’s motives for bringing up her frustrations in public.

Bieber caught online hate after he publicly defended rapper Chris Brown despite the rape allegations that were made against him earlier this year. Bieber also seemed to call Brown’s assaults of Rihanna in 2009 a “mistake.”