Justin Bieber Calls out Tom Cruise for Bottle Cap Challenge Amid UFC Fight Speculation

Justin Bieber has taken his one-sided rivalry with Tom Cruise to a new, viral level. The pop star is the latest to take on the bottle cap challenge that has been making the rounds online in recent weeks, tossing out another challenge to Cruise in the process.

Bieber posted a short clip of him taking on the challenge himself on Sunday, leaving his shirt on the sidelines while he makes sure his hat looks good before giving a kick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber says in the video before he does a spinning kick to send the cap soaring.

View this post on Instagram I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

The pop star keeps the heat on Cruise with his caption, challenging him and Hailey Bieber to do the challenge next. We’ll likely see Hailey’s in the near future given her marriage to Bieber, but will Cruise take part?

This is merely the latest chapter in a weird saga that followed a tweet sent by Bieber that laid out his desires to fight Cruise in a UFC battle.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber tweeted back in June. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your (sic) scared and you will never live it down.”

The tweet was apparently a joke according to TMZ but many names in the fight game wanted to make it a reality. That includes UFC head honcho Dana White and his Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who wanted to promote the fight himself through his own company.

White actually confirmed that the talks were actually carrying a little weight from Bieber’s camp, with William Morris co-CEO Ari Emanuel reaching out to Bieber manager Scooter Braun, with White included.

“It is true,” White revealed. “As crazy as that sounds, that is true. … I don’t want to use any names, but I was at home on a Sunday, and I got a call with two big guys on the phone. They were telling me this could possibly happen and this could be real. I’m like, there’s no way that this is really going to happen. But if it does, call me back. I’m in.”

Bieber’s challenge to Cruise isn’t the only high-profile feud he’s had in recent weeks. The pop star had a far more serious spat with Taylor Swift last week after Braun became the owner of her original music and she claimed he was “bullying” her.

Not only that, but Steve-O said he would be willing to step in for Cruise and fight Bieber in the octagon if they could make it happen.

At this rate, we might see Cruise and Swift team up to take down Bieber in a back alley brawl instead of in UFC. That or we’ll at least see Cruise take on the bottle cap challenge.