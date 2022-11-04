Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Expand Their Family With Cute Addition

There's a new addition to the Bieber family. PEOPLE reported that Justin and Hailey Bieber adopted an adorable new puppy, whom they have named Piggy Lou. The pair introduced their fans to the newest addition to their family on Monday.

Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share a couple of photos of their new dog. In the first snap, Hailey poses for a selfie with little Piggy Lou. She then shared another in which Piggy Lou dressed up as her namesake, as she donned a pig costume as Justin held her up. Justin and Hailey already have one dog together, Oscar. As a result, when they shared the news about their itty bitty pet, they wrote, "This is Oscar's new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber."

As PEOPLE noted, the Biebers' latest news comes on the heels of them celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary. The couple wed in a secret ceremony in September 2018. They held a lavish wedding in South Carolina about a year later. Even though they've been married for years now, Hailey still wants to wait a bit before they have children. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal published earlier this year, Hailey said that she has a lot that she still wants to accomplish before becoming a mother. The 25-year-old said, "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Hailey went on to address the pressure that women face regarding having children after tying the knot. "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," she told the outlet while promoting her skincare line Rhode. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" While Hailey is alright with sharing some minor updates about her personal life, such as the news about her new puppy, she told WSJ that she'll probably be even more tight-lipped about her private life amid all of the baby speculation.

"It doesn't feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context," Hailey explained. "The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing."