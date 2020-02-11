‘Justice for Johnny’ Trends After Audio of Amber Heard Hitting Ex Johnny Depp Releases

It’s looking like the online life of Amber Heard isn’t going to get any tidier. Since a 2015 recording of Heard and her then-husband Johnny Depp surfaced, it’s cast the actress’s abuse allegations in a slightly different light for some. Now, Depp fans have continued to rally online to show their support for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star.

The pro-Depp coalition, who’ve started a ‘Justice for Johnny Depp‘ hashtag, first started posting in late January when the audiotape was leaked by The Daily Mail. Not long after, Heard posted a selfie to Instagram that became a magnet for commenters defending Depp, to the point where she had to scrub the comments section.

However, they’ve been quite active on social media regardless of Heard’s online habits, to the point where the hashtag has started trending.

Daily reminder that Amber Heard is a manipulative, psychotic person who deserves to be dragged to jail for all the lies and physical + mental assaults that she has done to Johnny Depp. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/2tuhtcUvNO — just a girl. (@meltdownhours) February 10, 2020

Amber Heard: “Stop splitting when I want to fight.” Johnny Depp: “We have to separate if there is physical violence. There can be no physical violence.” Amber Heard: “We don’t have to separate. I can’t promise I won’t be violent.” Twitter: Mutual abuse#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — ɥ𝚊𝚕𝚎ʎ (@reineyelah) February 10, 2020

In the audio clip itself, Heard can be heard admitting to striking her husband, who she’d leveled abuse allegations against several years ago.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched,” Heard said. “I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

In the audio from the phone call, the only thing Amber Heard is worried about is her reputation, not if Johnny Depp will come to terrorize her again, like she initially claimed. This alone tells you everything you need to know.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — KeepRocking (@truthhurts06) February 6, 2020

Why isn’t the media going nuts over Amber Heard about her abuse of Johnny Depp, when they were all over it when it was him supposedly abusing her? I love Depp, he is one of my favorites, and inspirations as an actor. She deserves to lose jobs like he did.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Jason wixom (@Moxiwolf) February 10, 2020

The Aquaman star can also be heard in the clip telling Depp to “tell the world” that he was a victim of assault “and see how many people believe you.”