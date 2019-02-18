Jussie Smollett Refusing to Meet With Chicago Police for New Interview Amid Speculation He Staged Attack

Jussie Smollett is reportedly refusing to meet with Chicago police for a new interview, amid speculation that he staged his attack.

According to The Blast, authorities would like to speak with the Empire star, but his PR rep, Anne Kavanagh, has provided a statement declaring that he has no intention of sitting down with them at this time.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today,” Kavanagh said.

#BREAKING: Jussie Smollett will NOT be meeting with Chicago cops after they requested a new interview.//t.co/sifOorLGml — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 18, 2019

Recently, police took two men into custody who were persons of interest in the attack, but released them after new evidence cleared them of any crime.

Chicago P.D. spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has continuously updated the public on the developments of the case, most recently stating, “While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what’s been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident.”

While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what’s been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident. pic.twitter.com/b9GgXbSUt9 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2019

Previously, there had been accusations that Smollett was involved in fabricating the alleged hate-crime attack, but Guglielmi stated on Feb. 14 that at that time police had no reason to suspect that had happened.

“Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives,” he stated. “Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

Smollet openly addressed the attack in a past statement provided to Essence, saying, “Let me start by saying that I’m OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

“I am working with authorities and have been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” Smollett also said.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he continued. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

“With Love, respect & honor… Jussie,” Smollett’s statement concluded.