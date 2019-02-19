Jussie Smollett Attack: Alleged Accomplices to Testify Before Grand Jury

The details around the Jussie Smollett attack continue to develop, with it now being reported that his alleged accomplices will testify before the grand jury.

According to TMZ, Abel and Ola Osundairo—who were persons of interest in the case, but have since reportedly stated that Smollett paid them to be involved—will voluntarily go before the grand jury and testify regarding their involvement.

The brothers have not been subpoenaed and are not charged with any crime, as they are not said to have lied to the police or committed any actual crime since is was Smollett who communicated with police.

Previously, police brought the brothers in for questioning, and allegedly discovered evidence that changed the details of the case. Speculation at this time is that Smollett may have fabricated the attack and hired the Osundairo brothers to help.

While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what’s been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident. pic.twitter.com/b9GgXbSUt9 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2019

The most recent case update from Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi read, “While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what’s been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident.”

Guglielmi revealed on Feb. 15 that the Osundairos had been brought in for questioning but released without charges. Prior to that, he stated that—contrary to reports—the case as not being investigated as a hoax.

“Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives,” he explained. “Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

Most recently, the Empire actor revealed through his PR rep Anne Kavanagh that while the police are reportedly interested in speaking with him again, he has no plans to.

“There are no plans for Jussie Smollett to meet with Chicago police today. Any news reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Smollett’s attorneys will keep an active dialogue going with Chicago police on his behalf. We have no further comment today,” Kavanagh stated.

If the grand jury chooses to indict Smollett he could be facing felony charges over falsifying a police report.