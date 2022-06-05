Jungkook Takes Drastic Measure on Instagram Amidst BTS' White House Visit

✖

BTS fans were shocked when they noticed Jungkook's Instagram was empty after he had deleted all his social media posts. On May 31, BTS fans were surprised after seeing that Jungkook's Instagram had been wiped clean of all his photos and videos that he had uploaded since he opened his personal Instagram account.

Jungkook finally disclosed his reason for deleting all the photos on June 1. After the K-pop star returned to Instagram and posted some visually striking images, he shared another video with the caption, "But ARMY-nims..! Can I erase it just one more time and try it again? I want to make it a little more prettier!!!!" Following this, Jungkook asked his fans, "Can I delete now?…"

Since then, the BTS member's feed was wiped clean again, before Jungkook posted a collection of images, including some from BTS' visit to the White House in Washington DC. He also updated his bio, stating, "Ah, Insta's error is making me mad," then changed it to "BTS." Jungkook's bio currently reads "I am Jeon Jungkook" in archaic Korean and "BTS."

In the meantime, South Korean media outlets reported that the boyband was returning to their home country on June 2. On June 1, BTS became the first Korean artists to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. BTS and President Biden met for 35 minutes in the Oval Office of the White House and reportedly discussed recent visits to Korea, hate crimes against Asians, and inclusion as part of this meeting. The White House invited BTS to visit as part of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

Earlier this week, BTS member J-Hope shared photos and videos on his Instagram account detailing his trip, writing, "BYE Washington, DC." At dinner, one of the videos shows J-Hope and Jin admiring a dessert called Baked Alaska, referring to it as "hot ice cream." Some viewers saw Coldplay's Chris Martin talking to BTS' RM in the background.

H.E.R., who hung out with Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope at an arcade earlier in the day, also shared the video of J-Hope on her Instagram story, which left fans wondering if the group had hung out with Chris Martin and her before leaving the US. An archive of Jungkook's deleted Instagram photos can be found here.