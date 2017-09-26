Julia Stiles Ties the Knot in a ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook have tied the knot. Engaged since December 2015 and with a baby on the way, it looks like the two have finally pulled the trigger.

Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the actress shared a photo holding her growing baby bump in a white dress and her camera assistant beau resting his hand on her belly with a band on his ring finger.

“Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” she wrote in the caption.

A second ring can be spotted on top of Stiles’ engagement ring, and the happy couple appears to be on a beach.

News broke that the couple was expecting a baby in June, and Stiles has since shared a few photos of her baby bump, including the camping trip she took at the end of August at eight months pregnant.

Stiles and Cook met on the set of Go With Me in 2015, where Cook worked as a camera assistant, and they got engaged on Christmas Eve the same year.

In an interview with Kathie Lee and Hoda in July 2016, the Jason Bourne star spilled a few secrets about her relationship and told the hosts why Cook was her perfect man.

“He’s just a really good man,” Stiles said. “It’s a gut feeling, I guess. But the more we spend time together, the more that’s confirmed. He’s just really caring and attentive and a solid dude.”