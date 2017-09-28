Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Seinfeld alum took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

The 56-year-old actress, who currently stars on HBO’s Veep, was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after this year’s Emmy Awards.

In a statement from HBO sent to THR: “Julia received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys. It had no bearing in the decision to renew Veep for a final season. The writers will continue prepping as business as usual, and HBO will adjust the production schedule as needed.”

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time. We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep,” the statement continued.

Immediately after Louis-Dreyfus shared the note on social media, a number of fans began responding with words of encouragement.

This seven-year breast cancer survivor sends love and holds you in the light. — Elizabeth Lehfeldt (@school_tales) September 28, 2017

Really glad you have all that support. My mum is still doing well 20 years on thanks to excellent treatment and care. — Zombride (@MariBiscuits) September 28, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus was nominated and won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy for the fifth straight year this for her performance as Selina Meyer on Veep. She also won an Emmy for best supporting actress for playing Elaine on Seinfeld in 1994.

