Julia Fox Addresses Her Brother and Dad's Arrests

Julia Fox has broken her silence on the recent arrests of her brother and her father, who were taken into custody last week as part of a weapons and drugs bust in New York City. The Uncut Gems actress' brother, Christopher Fox, is facing allegations of involvement in a ghost gun and drug operation after the NYPD executed a search warrant and seized several ghost gun parts and equipment to make drugs from an apartment on East 84th Street.

Julia took to TikTok Thursday to share her thoughts on the arrest, confirming that her father was released after being arrested as part of the sting. "My dad was released that night. It was determined that he had no involvement and didn't really know what was going on," the actress said. "And also the media did sensationalize it a bit."

Investigators claim they also found materials typically used in explosives, including pressure cookers and chemicals, which can also be used to make narcotics, but determined that the chemicals were not hazardous. Julia said of her brother, "I know my brother, and I've always known him to be the sweetest, most gentle guy, soft-spoken. He loves animals, loves to plant flowers, has a green thumb, loves nature. But I will say, both my brother and I have a lot of trauma."

"The difference is I'm scrappy, I'm a fighter," she continued. "I was able to release a lot of that rage. Whereas Christopher, he internalized it." Julia said the "silver lining" to Christopher's arrest is "he's finally going to get the help that I've been trying to get him for so long." While the model didn't directly address her brother's charges or situation for fear of impacting his case, she concluded, "I will say that I'm just, you know, embarrassed."

Julia previously discussed growing up in New York City with her single dad and her brother, whom she said she didn't see much as an adult. "He's like a mad scientist recluse," Julia said of her brother in a December 2019 interview with Highsnobiety. "He builds 3D printers for fun."

Meanwhile, an NYPD spokesperson said of last week's operation, "The NYPD's Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills. Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics. ...At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism."

"The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns," they continued.