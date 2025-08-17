Judge Makes Decision on HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa’s Vegas Battery Citation

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s Battery citation has been dismissed.

The Flip or Flop host has been cleared of his charges after undergoing counseling and staying “out of trouble,” according to legal documents shared by People.

El Moussa’s legal troubles followed a June 5th incident at the Palazzo hotel in Las Vegas. The 43-year-old was on vacation with his family when he had a physical altercation with two males, one of whom was also given a citation. The second man considered pressing charges against El Moussa, who claimed he was defending his father.

A police report shared that Tarek El Moussa allegedly “charged” and “shoved” the man—identified as “the victim”—after a tense conversation between the victim and El Moussa’s father.

Surveillance video shows El Moussa “strike” the man with his knee, which caused him to fall to the ground. While the victim was down, El Moussa allegedly “mounted his back” and struck him three times in the head with his fist before “walking away.” The victim suffered bruises under his right eye and a cut on the bridge of his nose.

Police cited El Moussa because he used “physical force” and left the victim with “visible injuries.” He was not arrested.

Tarek El Moussa has not publicly addressed the incident.