Judge Judy Just Scored a Massive Win in Court

Judge Judy Sheindlin was on the other side of the bench in a recent court case, and the popular TV personality has now scored a massive win. Four years ago, a producer from the early seasons of the Judge Judy series, and the estate of another producer, brought a lawsuit against Sheindlin, CBS and some other individuals. The suit was regarding the profits from a major sale of the show’s library.

Now, according to Deadline, a judge has issued a ruling that favors Sheindlin and the other defendants. “The Court, having taken the matter under submission on 02/15/2022 for Hearing on Motion for Summary Judgment, now rules as follows: The Motion for Summary Judgment filed by Judith Sheindlin, Big Ticket Pictures, Inc., Her Honor, Inc., CBS Studios Inc. on 03/19/2021 is Granted,” states a ruling by LA Superior Court Judge Kristin S. Escalante. At this time, none of the defendants offered a comment on the matter.

Scheindlin ended her long-running daytime series in early 202, but returned to the courtroom in a new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, in November. Joining the judicial icon is bailiff Kevin Rasco and court stenographer Whitney Kumar, as well as law clerk Sarah Rose, who is Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Notably, the show also reteams Judge Sheindlin with Randy Douthit, her longtime executive producer and director, and her longtime executive producer and director. The three of them previously worked together for more than two decades on Judge Judy, Judge Sheindlin’s legendary CBS series.

“I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” Judge Sheindlin said in a statement. Judge Sheindlin also commented on Rose, her granddaughter, joining the show. “I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated.” Judge Sheindlin then joked, “Who knows where she gets those traits?”

Notably, longtime bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd was not invited to join the new series, and he has been very vocal about his disappointment. “She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project,” the former bailiff told TMZ in a previous interview. “I didn’t inquire as to why, that’s her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.”