Judge Greg Mathis Denies Pulling Gun on City Workers

Months after the end of his daytime staple courtroom series, Judge Greg Mathis seems to be having a time venting frustrations and getting along with folks. According to TMZ, the former TV judge got into a scuffle with some Los Angeles City employees, with each side telling different stories, according to the outlet.

As TMZ notes, Mathis was reportedly at the center of a complaint by an L.A. Dept. of Water and Power employee, accusing the former TV judge of threatening the employee and others with a gun amid a heated confrontation. The employee said that Mathis became angry after being asked to move his vehicle.

"Words were exchanged," according to TMZ, reportedly leading to the moment with Mathis and his firearm. The outlet did reach out to Mathis and got his side of the story, disputing what the employee's complaint said.

According to the TV judge, he was blocked in by the employees and unable to pull out of his driveway. Mathis then claims a worker got sarcastic with him after he stood in the street, with the worker saying if he didn't move, he'd be hit by their work truck. This is when Mathis, according to TMZ, took the comments as a threat and informed the unnamed worker that he was armed.

Mathis stressed to the outlet that he didn't show the gun or point it at anybody during the reported disagreement. Nothing came out of the arguments, though, with both parties going about their day as the work continued down the street. Still, TMZ notes that employees also took the allegations to the police and they are looking into the brandishing report.

Judge Mathis and The People's Court were both canceled by Warner Bros. after 24 and 26 seasons on TV, respectively. Mathis won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding legal/courtroom program, standing as the second longest-running court program with singular production and the longest-running Black male-hosted television program.