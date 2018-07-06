Judge Accuses Charlie Sheen’s Lawyers of ‘Slut-Shaming’ Woman Suing Him

While awarding a small legal win to Charlie Sheen in the HIV-related lawsuit against him, a judge also accused the actor’s lawyer of “slut-shaming.”

According to TMZ, the judge ruled that the case against Sheen should be sent to arbitration, citing the NDA that the woman signed is legally binding.

However, she also chided Sheen’s legal team for their treatment of the woman who is suing the actor, saying that their attitude “wins no favor with this Court.”

From past reports, it is known that the woman has taken legal action against Sheen for allegedly exposing her to HIV without first notifying her.

In the past, Sheen has called the Jane Doe a “professional hooker party girl” and has refuted her claims by saying that she was fully aware of his HIV diagnosis when they were together.

He has also accused her of “stalking” his home and the home of his father, Martin Sheen.

Initially, in her lawsuit paperwork, the woman identified the defendant only as a “confident male” who gave nationally televised interviews about his HIV status. It was not long before news outlets determined that the defendant was, in fact, Sheen.

The actor reportedly was diagnosed as being HIV-positive in 2001, but did not go public with the news until 2015, and then later spoke about it in 2016 to provide an update on his health.

He went in front of news cameras again in 2017, sitting down with Michael Strahan for an ABC News interview, opening up about his health issues and sharing where he was mentally and emotionally when he was first told about his diagnosis.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” he revealed. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“But then, something else came over me,” Sheen continued. “They gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home now, and you’re going to live.’ “

“If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis… We wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” he added.

He later said that he is “grateful” for the care that he has been fortunate enough to receive since he was diagnosed with HIV. “I’m so grateful for what was available when it happened,” the actor said, “and even more grateful for what’s available right now, when I’m, I’m in the middle of it, you know?”

At this time, neither Sheen nor his legal team appear to have provided an official comment on the judge’s arbitration ruling.