Joy Behar: What Is ‘The View’ Co-Host’s Net Worth?

Joy Behar has been a consistent personality on The View for the last 20 years, and it is no secret she is raking in the big bucks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Behar is worth $12 million dollars.

“Women like to hear what other women have to say and we’re providing that,” Behar told TV Insider about why The View has been such a success over the years. “One reason we’re very popular is because of the unpredictability of what we’re going to say. That’s why the show has existed this long. We don’t take prisoners, if you get my meaning.”

The View is known for their outspoken personalities — Behar being one of the loudest. But that’s what the fans love about her. Make no mistake, just because it’s a table full of women debating over topics that range from pop culture to politics, these women aren’t oblivious by any means.

“We’re very educated women with points of view and we’re not afraid to speak out,” she admitted. “We speak our minds and voice our opinions with impunity. That’s a very important function.”

The circle of women who co-host the popular morning show tend to change every few years but the one who remains is Behar — she was part of the original panel. However, the long-standing host will admit that she believes the legendary Barbara Walters — who was also a part of the original cast — thought Behar was her favorite, even mentioning the two spent quite some time at Walters house in the Hamptons.

“Yes. I think I was her favorite,” she admitted. “But the others may say that [about themselves], too. I use to go to her house all the time in the Hamptons. She liked my husband.

The View, by far, is one of ABC’s most successful shows to date — hence why it’s never been canceled. Behar said it’s “heartwarming” to know that people care that much about what she and her co-hosts have to say and credits the show’s fans for the show’s long-running career.

“That’s really kind of heartwarming to think that there are people who like you, like what you’re saying, are interested in your opinion, and maybe you have some influence in the way they think,” Behar mentioned. “All of that is very gratifying. I thank the audience. Without them, you haven’t got a job.”

Behar’s toughed it out over the years from viewer criticism to almost quitting the show due to heated debates, but she still remains one of the most successful morning show co-hosts in television.