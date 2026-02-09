Brian Austin Green Opens up About His Secret Relationship With a Beloved Sitcom Actress

Brian Austin Green has had some beautiful women in his life, including Transformers star, Megan Fox. But one romance was kept under wraps.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 staple recently revealed that he was once in a relationship with Martin funny girl, Tichina Arnold. Arnold also confirmed they dated in a separate interview.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Green, Arnold is the one who preferred to keep their relationship on the low. Green revealed the details in a recent episode of Dean Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast, explaining they ultimately didn’t work out.

“Tichina, she was doing Martin at the time when I was doing 90210,” he recalled of their early dating stages. “She was singing. I was producing. So, I became friends with her and Tisha [Campbell] quick. That was an easy friendship. Tisha’s amazing also.”

“So then Tichina started coming by the house and I was just playing beats, and I was like ‘Oh yeah, let’s work on some stuff,’ ” he continued. “And we were doing that and then we ended up, because we were working together, we were around each other all the time, we just got along really well. So we ended up fooling around and kind of dating.”

He says because of their cultural differences, Arnold wanted to keep it private as they were in an interracial relationship. “I think coming from Martin, she was very clear…she was very clear on day one that, ‘Nobody can know about this,’ ” Green explained. “So… I was in my early 20s, I was living in a culture that wasn’t accepting of me but there was no way to get out of it because that was just where my brain and my heart were,” he added.

He says the pressure to keep things a secret weighed on him. “So I was really insecure and then I have someone who I’m really attracted to who’s telling me like, ‘you can’t tell anybody.’ I think for me it really triggered something, like, ‘I’m not really good enough for any of this. You don’t even want your friends to know that you’re hanging out with me,’” he remembered.

He says he wanted to be public, noting, “I wanted to in the beginning for sure and then I quickly felt like, ‘Oh okay….I have to shut the f— up, you know, and sit in the back of the car like I’m happy to be in the car.”

Despite them attending fellow actress Regina King’s wedding together in Jamaica as a couple, things still didn’t progress in the way he desired, and he now views things differently. “… My head didn’t understand,” he said. “And I then still felt insecure and weird out with her, and I had that thing of like people are looking at me funny, or they’re wondering, ‘Why the f— am I here or who does this guy think he is?’ So I was mind-f—ing myself during that time period.”

As for Arnold, she says their relationship ended because she felt like he had a fetish for Black women. “I told him, I said, ‘The reason why we’ve come to the end of our road, because I know I see you dating all these Black women now, you’re dating me and you’re not going to end up with a Black woman.’ “

She added, on the same podcast he appeared on, “‘You’re going to share your riches and your legacy with someone White. And so I’m getting off this train,’” she added, noting the relationship wasn’t “going anywhere.” Despite such, she says Green is a decent guy. “Because he was a good human being. He was a good human being. And I think in life I had to experience that, so I know what the other side is.”