Joy-Anna Duggar Confirms She’s Still Pregnant in House Tour Video

With fans heavily speculating that she’s already given birth, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth posted a video on Wednesday that gave a pretty convincing argument that she’s still pregnant.

In an Instagram video giving a tour of her and husband Austin Forsyth’s house, Duggar passes by the mirror in the master bathroom, where she’s seen sporting a pretty obvious baby bump.

“I’m still very pregnant,” Duggar said.

The tour also included a look at the master bedroom, kitchen, dining room and nursery.

“We are still working on little things here and there, so we’ve got our living room and kitchen and all of our tools,” Duggar said.

The status of the Counting On cast member’s baby has been called into question by fans. Duggar was spotted at a friend’s wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee back in mid-December and she appeared noticeably thinner in the photo. The Duggar family announced back in early October that Joy-Anna’s baby woudl arrive in March.

“Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is approximately 23 weeks pregnant with her first child,” the moderators of the family blog wrote on Nov. 13. “She and Austin spent Veterans Day with Austin’s grandfather, an Army veteran,” “Joy’s baby bump is comparable to the size of Jill’s when she was at the same stage in her pregnancy with Israel.”

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE back in August. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”