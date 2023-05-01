Josh Peck's Entitled Reaction to Jennette McCurdy Podcast Fiasco Draws Ire

Josh Peck and fellow former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy may have had a falling out after she appeared on the first episode of his podcast, Good Guys. In the April 10 episode, Peck mentioned to co-host Ben Soffer and guest Tana Mongeau that he believes McCurdy blocked him. The iCarly star's appearance on Good Guys was never published at her request, Soffer said. Social media users criticized Peck's attitude when recounting this story, with some believing he felt "entitled."

McCurdy, 30, was the first guest booked for Good Guys, and they recorded the episode the same day her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died was published in August 2022. It was "an amazing get for us," Soffer told Mongeau, notes Us Weekly. "We were truly good guys [and] had an unbelievable interview where we spoke about what she wanted to and nothing that she didn't," Soffer explained. "It ended and she told us not to run it. So, there is an unreleased episode of our podcast."

Peck, 36, and Soffer said they mentioned this story before, but the former Drake & Josh star had an update on the situation with McCurdy. "Us being the good guys that we are, we said we would kill it. We asked if she wanted to come back on and [we got] no response," Peck said. "Four or five months later, I was, like, 'Let us check-in. She owes us.' All I wrote to Jennette after six months was 'Hi' and I got a green bubble. Am I blocked? I think I might be blocked. Or she was on a 12-hour flight. Here's hoping."