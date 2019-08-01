Josh Lucas in for ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel

Sweet Home Alabama premiered in 2002, instantly becoming a rom-com classic thanks to its Southern-centric plot, popular song reference and stars Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet on Wednesday, Lucas shared that he’s up for a sequel to the film, though it appears Witherspoon would be the deciding factor.

“I’m up for it. I know Reese’s said she is as well,” Lucas said. “The director [Andy Tennant] is absolutely up for it. I spoke to him about it a couple of times recently. So look, I throw it out to you, Reese.”

“… I think the person who’s the one to put it together is Reese, so I’m hoping,” he continued. “Who knows? She’s got a lot of irons in the fire to say the least. Hopefully this is one of them.”

The actor shared that while Tennant “has a script and a development he has done,” that “doesn’t mean” anything is official, though he did share his thoughts on a potential plot for a sequel.

“I think the thing about the story, it’s one of those [where] they’re eternally in love,” Lucas said. “So, even if they’re going through a rough time, whatever it is, they’re eternally in love. That’s kind of the beauty in that magical film.”

Witherspoon is clearly not opposed to a potential sequel, having discussed the possibility on Facebook Live back in 2016.

“I love Sweet Home Alabama!” Witherspoon said. “We are not making a sequel that I know of, but if Disney wants to call me, I would happily make a Sweet Home Alabama 2!”

Sweet Home Alabama starred Witherspoon as Melanie Smooter, a woman who was engaged to her fiancé (Dempsey) in New York City but had to go back home to Alabama to divorce her chidhood sweetheart before she could get remarried. That sweetheart was played by Lucas, and the two characters eventually re-fell for one another.

A Sweet Home Alabama sequel wouldn’t be one of Witherspoon’s only sequels, should the occasion arrive, as it was reported last year that the Big Little Lies star had signed on for Legally Blonde 3.

Witherspoon confirmed Legally Blonde 3 in June 2018 with an iconic Instagram post, and Deadline reported that the film will arrive in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.

